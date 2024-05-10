| Hyderabad Case Against Mla And Followers For Mcc Violation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 06:28 PM

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police booked a Model Code of Conduct violation case against Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and his followers on Friday.

During an election rally taken out in support of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Secunderabad parliamentary candidate T. Padmarao Goud at Borabanda, the MLA along with his followers including Vijay Simha Reddy and Ramesh entered into a place of worship wearing party scarfs and sought their votes.

