Hyderabad: Case booked against corporator’s husband for abusing traffic cop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Punjagutta police booked a case against the husband of Punjagutta corporator for allegedly abusing a traffic police constable

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police booked a case against the husband of Punjagutta corporator for allegedly abusing a traffic police constable when he objected to playing loud music in public address system.

According to the police, E Rajesh, working as constable at Punjagutta traffic police station approached Vanam Srinivas, husband of Somajiguda corporator Vanam Sangeeta and asked him to reduce the volume of the public address system as Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao convoy was supposed to pass through the route. The incident happened on Friday.

“When the constable asked Srinivas to reduce the volume, the latter abused the policeman and manhandled him. He used abusive words as well,” an officer of Punjaguttta police station, said.

On a complaint from the constable, the police registered a case under Sections 353, 290, 504 and 506 of IPC. Investigation is on.