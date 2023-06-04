Hyderabad: Minister Srinivas Yadav lays foundation stone for Jain Bhavan at Uppal Bhagayat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for Jain Bhavan, being built in the Uppal Bhagayat layout, was laid on Sunday by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao allocated two acres of land in the Uppal Bhagayat Layout which is worth around Rs 100 crore for the construction of a Jain Bhavan,” Srinivas Yadav, on the occasion, said.

The Chief Minister allocated government-leased land to Mahavir Hospital, which has been providing medical services to the public for decades in Masab Tank and the market value of this land is around Rs 300 crore, the Minister said.

Criticizing BJP, Talasani said that the party is harassing opposition parties through the organisations/agencies that are under the purview of the union government.

“Kishan Reddy has been elected from Secunderabad Parliament constituency and completed a tenure of four years as MP. However, after becoming union Minister what did he do for the welfare of people living in that Parliamentary segment? ” Srinivas Yadav questioned, and said that the union government is ignoring the grievances of people and not contributing towards the development of Telangana.

The foundation stone laying ceremony of Jain Bhavan was also attended by LB Nagar MLA, D Sudheer Reddy, Uppal MLA Bethi Subhas Reddy, Secunderabad Parliament Constituency BRS in-charge Talasani Saikiran Yadav, Jain Seva Sangh president Yogesh Jain and others.