| Hyderabad Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Children In Just Two Hyderabad Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Children In Just Two Hours

Hyderabad police rescue two kidnapped children in just two hours

Hyderabad police rescued two children who were allegedly kidnapped from different areas of the city, and arrested the kidnappers on

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:05 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Within a short span of just two-hours, the Hyderabad police rescued two children who were allegedly kidnapped from different areas of the city, and arrested the kidnappers on Sunday.

The two accused Sheik Imran (36) of Falaknuma and Parveen (30), of Nizamabad, were tracked down immediately after the alleged kidnapping and were arrested by the police.

At around 3.30 am on Sunday, a three-and-a-half-year girl child, who was staying with her parents at Paradise Junction and used to sell balloons at the junction to earn a living, was kidnapped by Imran and Parveen, who took the child away in an auto rickshaw, Deepti Chandana, DCP (North) said.

After reaching, Sultan Bazaar, the duo spotted one more child, aged around seven months, who was asleep on the pavement with his parents near Hanuman Tekdi and kidnapped him.

On a complaint, the Mahankali police registered a case and started analyzing the footage of the surveillance cameras and within two-hours tracked both of them near Sunshine Hospital in Secunderabad.

“Both the suspects had planned to kidnap the children and sell them for Rs. 2 lakh each to people. They targeted the children staying on the pavement thinking the parents will not complain to the police,” said the DCP.

The police later reunited the children with the parents. Both the suspects are produced before the court and remanded.