Hyderabad: Case booked against woman after new born dies at Niloufer hospital

According to the police, the two day-old baby died after Komaramma, who came along with her pregnant daughter, fell on the new born

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

According to the police, the two day-old baby died after Komaramma, who came along with her pregnant daughter, fell on the new born

Hyderabad: The Nampally police registered a case against a woman after a new born died at Niloufer hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, the two day-old baby was born in Pargi Government Hospital and due to health issues was shifted to Niloufer Hospital on Friday. The baby was kept in a cradle.

“On Sunday at around 7 am, Pushpamma, the mother took her baby out of the cradle and kept him on the floor. Meanwhile, Komaramma, who came along with her pregnant daughter, fell on the new born and the child died on the spot,” said Nampally police.

On a complaint the police registered a case of death due to negligence against Komarramma and are investigating.

Also Read Man ends life over love failure in Hyderabad