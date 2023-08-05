Man ends life over love failure in Hyderabad

B.Naresh commits suicide in Moosarambagh, Malakpet, allegedly due to love failure.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over love failure, a man died by suicide in his house at Moosarambagh in Malakpet on Friday night.

B.Naresh (30), a private employee was in love with a woman from the same neighbourhood.

They did not inform about their relationship to the elders. Recently, her marriage was fixed with another person, due to which Naresh was quite upset and ended his life.

The Malakpet police are investigating.