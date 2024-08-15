Hyderabad: CCMB invites applications for Ph.D program

September 16 is the last date to submit online applications, which then will be screened and eligible candidates will be called for a computer-based written test at one of their preferred centres on September 29.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 03:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has invited applications from eligible candidates to pursue research in modern biology leading to a Ph.D. Degree for its January 2025 Ph.D program.

The projects offered for Ph.D. would be in the broad areas of Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Genomics, Developmental Biology, Plant Molecular Biology, Conservation Biology, Ecology, Protein Structure and Function, Biology of Macromolecules, Biology of Infection, Immunology, Epigenetics, Chromatin Biology and Bioinformatics.

September 16 is the last date to submit online applications, which then will be screened and eligible candidates will be called for a computer-based written test at one of their preferred centres on September 29. Candidates who qualify in the test and with a valid fellowship to pursue PhD will be shortlisted to appear for an in-person interview at CCMB in the second/third week of October.

The CCMB notification has urged candidates to frequently check out the website of CCMB (ccmb.res.in) for more updates.