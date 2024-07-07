Hyderabad celebrates Bonalu with fervor

Hyderabad came alive on Sunday with the commencement of Bonalu festivities in the city. Featuring the 'Thottelu', 'Phalaram bandi', and 'Bonam', commenced from Langar Houz and proceeded towards Golconda Fort.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 05:15 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad came alive on Sunday with the commencement of Bonalu festivities in the city. Celebrated during the Telugu month of Ashadam, this year’s festivities will continue until August 4.

Overseen by the Endowment Department, the procession, featuring the ‘Thottelu’, ‘Phalaram bandi’, and ‘Bonam’, commenced from Langar Houz and proceeded towards Golconda Fort.

At Langar Houz, the inauguration ceremony was led by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Endowment Minister Konda Sureka, Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Collector Anudeep Durishetty, and other officials. Following the inauguration, they presented a ‘pattu saree’ to Goddess Mahankali.

Hundreds of devotees gathered at Golconda Fort to offer the first ‘bonam’ to Goddess Mahakali, locally known as Jagadambika Yellamma Thalli or Origanti Yellamma. The deity received special pujas and ‘bonams’—ritual offerings of cooked rice and jaggery in earthen pots adorned with vermillion, turmeric, and neem leaves.

Following the initial puja, subsequent pujas are scheduled for July 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28, as well as August 1 and 4.

After Golkonda Bonalu, the famous Lashkar Bonalu will be celebrated at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad on July 21. This temple is known for hosting one of the grandest celebrations, drawing devotees from Hyderabad and neighboring states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

The festivities will continue at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza on July 29 and conclude at Akkanna Madanna temple in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Over 3,000 temples across Hyderabad will host Bonalu celebrations, expecting a substantial number of devotees. Committees have been established to ensure the smooth organization of these events.