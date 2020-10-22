Hyderabad: Chain snatcher held, items worth Rs 2.5 lakh recovered

Police said K.Shankar (25), a resident of Nizampet and an auto driver was committing chain snatchings since one year in Kukatpally and surrounding areas

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally Housing Board police nabbed a chain snatcher and recovered stolen material and an auto-rickshaw, all together worth Rs 2.5 lakh from him here on Thursday.

Police said K.Shankar (25), a resident of Nizampet and an auto driver was committing chain snatchings since one year in Kukatpally and surrounding areas. He targeted women walking alone in secluded residential colonies and snatched their gold ornaments.

“Unlike other chain snatchers, he does not use a two-wheeler but instead uses his auto to avoid being identified,” police said, adding that a complaint was lodged by the victim after Shankar snatched a chain from the Fifth Phase in KPHB colony, after which the police arrested him.

He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

