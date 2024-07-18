| Hyderabad Children Of 2 Farmers Who Made It To Iits Receive Financial Help

Hyderabad: Children of 2 farmers who made it to IITs receive financial help

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 05:04 PM

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in collaboration with SEED-USA has come forward to provide financial assistance to two students Amer and Srikanth from Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) Junior College, who have made it to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)s.

Both Amer and Srikanth, hailing from remote villages Jukkal and Amangal respectively, were struggling to raise finances for getting admitted to IITs, although they had cleared IIT Advanced examinations.

The fathers of both the youngsters, who have made it to IIT Vizag and IIT Kanpur respectively in Petrochemicals and Mechanical engineering, are small time agricultural labour. Due to their modest economic background, both the meritorious students had no means to pay the required fees, HHF said.

“We are pleased to inform that we will be sponsoring the total fees for academic year amounting to Rs 4.5 lacs. Likewise, SEED-USA will be giving scholarships worth Rs 85 lakh to more TGMRIES Students.