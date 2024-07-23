Telangana: Tribal girl gets IIT seat, but turns shepherd with no money to pay fees

Badavath Madhulatha, instead of preparing for a future from the IIT, is now grazing the goats in her village in Gone Nayak thanda of Veernapalli mandal, since her poor family is unable to confirm her admission by paying Rs.3 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 09:22 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: A tribal girl, who secured a national rank and a seat in the Indian Institute of Technology in Bihar, has almost given up her IIT dreams since her poor family is unable to confirm her admission by paying Rs.3 lakh. Badavath Madhulatha, instead of preparing for a future from the IIT, is now grazing the goats in her village in Gone Nayak thanda of Veernapalli mandal.

Madhulatha, who secured the 824th rank in the JEE advanced examination in ST category, had got a seat in IIT Patna. However, it is said that she has to pay Rs.3 lakh to confirm the admission, which her farmer family cannot afford. Her sisters, who had completed their graduation, too are grazing goats and helping out the family by farming on a small piece of land in their village.

Madhulatha will lose her seat if she fails to pay the fee before July 27. Her parents Ramulu and Saroja, both farmers, are seeking the assistance of philanthropists to help their daughter pursue her higher education.

Madhulatha can be contacted on 9391764617.