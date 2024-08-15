Hyderabad: Voluntary organisations set up 20-bedded healthcare facility at mosque in Sahaheen Nagar

The facility has modern medical equipment including, Oxygen pipeline, Para monitors, defibrillators with a competent team of doctors and nurses will be managing the center 24x7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 06:21 PM

The facility has modern medical equipment including, Oxygen pipeline, Para monitors, defibrillators with a competent team of doctors and nurses will be managing the center 24x7.

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative, voluntary organisations collaborated to set-up a 20-bedded healthcare facility for treatment of seasonal infections at a mosque in Shaheen Nagar.

In view of the acute need for an inpatient facility to treat seasonal ailments like typhoid, dengue, chikungunya and diarrhea which are endemic to this area due to poor sanitation, hygiene and access to clean drinking water, a hospital has been set-up that also has 5 bedded emergency casualty that can even handle an acute MI/Heart attack, voluntary organisations Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) and AMPI-USA, a charity run by alumni of Osmania and Gandhi Medical College.

AMPI has donated 100,000 US dollars to set-up up this center and will sponsor the operational cost of the facility. The facility has modern medical equipment including, Oxygen pipeline, Para monitors, defibrillators with a competent team of doctors and nurses will be managing the center 24×7. And can even handle an acute MI (Heart attack) at the center, said Mujtaba Hasan Askari, founder of HHF.

The health care facility was inaugurated by Dr. Zainab Baig, Secretary, Board of AMPI – USA and a top Internal Medical Consultant from Cornell University NY, USA and an alumnus of OMC in the presence of Janab Habeeb Aqueel, president of the mosque and member of Jamiat Ahle Hadees.