IIT Madras raises record Rs 513 cr funds

The institute also attracted a total new pledges of Rs 717 crore from alumni and corporate partners during the financial year 2023-24.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has raised a record Rs.513 crore in funding from its alumni, industry and individual donors during the financial year 2023-24

This historic high of Rs 513 crore is a 135 per cent increase in the previous financial year of 2022-23 when Rs 218 crore was raised.

The number of donors giving over Rs.1 crore to the institute is 48 including 16 alumni donors and 32 corporate partners.

The funds were raised from IIT Madras alumni and individual philanthropists in addition to CSR funds and grants from Indian as well as multinational corporate firms.