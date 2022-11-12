Hyderabad: Chuckle with Funny Buzzness’ Joke Street – Local Vocal today at Alignjoy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: After the hectic work week, the weekend is here bringing you the coveted break to unwind and laugh out loud with your loved ones. Head to Alignjoy Hyderabad to enjoy an evening of stand-up artistes’ ‘Funny Buzzness’, a well-known comedy-gig series organised by Buzz Kya Entertainment.

A host of entertainers and stand-up comedians are all geared up to engage you and help you forget the worries of work or life at least for a couple of hours today (November 12) at 8 pm.

Funny BUZZness has been instrumental in putting Hyderabad on the map of ever-growing comedy scene by hosting artistes like Sorabh Pant, Sumukhi Suresh and Naveen Richards, Daniel Fernandes, Papa CJ, Vir Das, Kunal Kamra, Abish Mathew, Rahul Subramanian, Madboy Mink, General Zooz, Atul Khatri, and many others.

In the last five years, they have worked with artistes of local and national acclaim, entertaining an audience of over 10,000 across Hyderabad.

‘Joke Street’ is where you get to experience some of the best comedy talents of the Hyderabadi comedy scene. This iteration of the show is hosted by Yash Bajaj and the line-up consists of the super funny Sakil Ansari, Yash Bajaj, Sandesh Johnny and Utsav Dixit. Tickets for the event, priced at Rs 149, can be booked on bookmyshow.com .