Hyderabad: CII confers Haritha Haram award on MLRIT

MLRIT received the Haritha Haram award from CII for actively participating and planting 2,550 saplings on its campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) received the Haritha Haram award from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The award was presented to the Institute for actively participating in the Haritha Haram (Plantation drive) and planting 2,550 saplings on the campus besides in its adopted villages.

MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy received the award from CII Telangana chairman Vagish Dixit at an event held here on Tuesday.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy expressed his happiness over the award and appreciated efforts of students and concerned staff for their contribution.