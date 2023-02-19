Hyderabad: MLRIT students bag first prize at Anveshana 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: Students of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT), Dundigal, have won the first prize for developing and demonstrating a ‘Brain controlled wheelchair’ during Anveshana 2023, a south India level competition, recently organized by Agastya Foundation here.

MLRIT ECE department students – Md Khader Pasha and Komati Satish along with ZPHS Dundigal students – Ayesha, a Class VIII student and Shivani, a Class IX student, have come up with ‘Brain controlled wheelchair’.

The speed of this low cost and easy to operate wheelchair can be maintained in accordance with needs. The wheelchair which won a cash prize of Rs.30,000 and an appreciation certificate can be useful for paralysis, leg and spinal cord injured patients.

Another team of MLRIT ECE department students – K Kalyan Reddy, J Vishwa Teja and P Vamshi along with ZPHS Dundigal Class IX students Varshitha and Vaishnavi created and demonstrated a ‘Crop Dryer’. They were awarded a consolation prize and a cash prize of Rs.5,000.

MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, and principal K Srinivasa Rao congratulated the students.