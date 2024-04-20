Hyderabad citizens campaign on social media to boost voter turnout

They have actively taken to social media platforms, launching vigorous campaigns and initiatives.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 03:59 PM

Hyderabad: In an effort to enhance voter engagement and boost participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13 in the State, citizens of Hyderabad have actively taken to social media platforms, launching vigorous campaigns and initiatives.

Taking the lead, Vinay Vangala, a city-based socio-political activist, has updated his ‘X’ handle with the message: “Let’s add ‘I Vote For Sure on May 13, 2024’.” “Hello Active Citizens on “X” in #GHMC jurisdiction, Telangana. Let’s add “I Vote For Sure on 13th May’24” til this date n tag othrs 2 ensure Hyderabadis r top in voting % chart this time! (sic),” read the activist’s tweet.

Expressing his thoughts, Vangala said, “In Hyderabad, we have a lot of qualified voters, but unfortunately our voter turnout remains low. While we’re quick to question authority, we often lag when it comes to fulfilling our civic duty. It’s time we exercise our constitutional right and play our part. Qualified voters should lead by example and motivate others to do the same. If we desire a better society, we must prioritize voting to elect competent leaders.”

This initiative swiftly gained traction, with fellow citizens joining in, advocating the same message and amplifying its reach. Various organizations, including Team Road Squad, Hyderabad Blood Donors, NGOs, activists, and other individuals on X, have come together in support of the cause, aiming to promote a stronger democracy with increased voter turnout

pic.twitter.com/MyZ60wGQKh — Shaandaar Hyderabad #IVoteForSure on 13 May (@swachhhyd) April 12, 2024

Hyderabad Blood Donors account will now have polling date in its name to promote voters in #Hyderabad Join hands by using the hashtag #IVoteforSure Tag hyderabadi’s for good turnout voting % this time@vinay_vangala @CommissionrGHMC @CEO_Telangana @HiHyderabad@swachhhyd https://t.co/OTWuhRHbHm pic.twitter.com/Nwltz61ZZX — Hyderabad Blood Donors #iVoteForSure on 13thMay’24 (@hydblooddonors) April 12, 2024