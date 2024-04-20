‘10K democracy run’ hosted to encourage voter participation in Hyderabad

The 10K Democracy Run commenced at Mansoorabad Pedda Cheruvu at 6:30 am on Saturday and attracted significant enthusiasm from citizens.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 03:20 PM

Hyderabad: In an effort to boost voter engagement ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, Let’sVote, a nonprofit Civil Society Organisation, joined forces with LB Nagar Runners, a subgroup of the Hyderabad Runners Society, to orchestrate a ’10K Democracy Run’. The 10K Democracy Run commenced at Mansoorabad Pedda Cheruvu at 6:30 am on Saturday and attracted significant enthusiasm from citizens.

The runners made their way through residential neighbourhoods including Nagole, Sai Nagar, Rock Town Colony, and Mansoorabad village, navigating the lively streets of Mansoorabad Chowrastha, SouthEnd Park, GSI, Bandlaguda, and Anand Nagar. More than 2000 residents along the route paused to understand the significance of voting and cheered on the participants, nurturing a democratic spirit. The run came to an end with a collective “Pledge to Vote at the Ajanta Ace gated community.

“This event signifies the collective journey of the Indian electorate towards shaping the future of our nation through the Power of Voting,” said Sheela Panicker, Founder Member of Let’sVote.

Further, the organization is planning for more interactive sessions, including walks and debates in residential colonies, aiming to engage citizens on a smaller scale, with an upcoming “democracy walk” scheduled on May 4 in Malkajgiri.