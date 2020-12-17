Hyderabad city convergence meeting on December 21

Since December 2015, city convergence meetings were being conducted involving different departments to chalk out plans for addressing different issues and amenities in the city.

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: After a long gap, the city convergence meeting, with participation of representatives of different departments, will be held at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on December 21. The last convergence meeting was held in February.

Since December 2015, city convergence meetings were being conducted involving different departments to chalk out plans for addressing different issues and amenities in the city. For the meeting slated on Monday, instructions have been issued to the departments to deploy two senior officials as the number of participants is limited to 33.

After February, the convergence meeting was not conducted since lockdown was implemented in March. Though, unlock guidelines were issued, the meetings could not be conducted due to different reasons, including Covid-19 pandemic, rains and the recent GHMC elections, said an official from GHMC.

This time, there could be discussions on road cutting permissions by different departments, including HMWSSB, TSSPDCL and others. Besides, police is expected to come up with initiatives for addressing traffic related issues, the official informed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .