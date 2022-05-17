Hyderabad City Police gets one more woman SHO

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:38 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday appointed Inspector P Padma as the SHO of Sultan Bazaar police station.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday appointed Inspector P Padma as the SHO of Sultan Bazaar police station. She is the second woman to be appointed as Station House Officer of any police station in the city after K Madhulatha was appointed as SHO at Lalaguda in March.

K Bhikshapathi, who was previously SHO Sultan Bazaar, was recently placed under suspension by the Commissioner following allegations of settling civil disputes.

