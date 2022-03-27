Hyderabad City Police to launch pre-recruitment training programmes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police will be soon launching pre-recruitment training programmes for police job aspirants in the city.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand said that the pre-recruitment training would be conducted at various centres in all the five zones of the city. Subject experts would be roped in to guide the students to take the tests.

“All the police job aspirants who are enrolled will be provided pre-recruitment training free of cost. The candidates will be selected after basic scrutiny,” he said.

The City Police for the last few years has been conducting such training programmes to assist police job aspirants in clearing the written and physical endurance tests mandatory for bagging the job. Regular tests will also be conducted to evaluate the performance of the candidates. The training will be provided in Telugu, English and Urdu languages.

The Telangana government issued notification of recruitment for civil constables, Telangana State Special Police, Armed Reserve and other wings in the constabulary level of the police department. Recruitment will also be done for sub-inspector rank.

Both men and women can enrol for the training programme by registering on https://form.jotform.com/220792437998473 .

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy had instructed Commissioners and SPs of cities and districts to organize pre-recruitment training programmes in their jurisdiction to help the aspirants clear the test easily and to join the department. Following the directive, the police across the State are starting coaching programmes. The Cyberabad and Rachakonda police also recently started the coaching programmes at a few centres and will launch at more centres soon.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that there is an overwhelming response to the coaching programmes in the district with many youngsters turning up for enrollment.

