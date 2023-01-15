Hyderabad: CM KCR to inaugurate new Secretariat complex on Feb 17

The construction of the seven-storeyed Secretariat building near Hussain Sagar lake, is in its final stages of completion.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:15 PM, Sun - 15 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly constructed Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on February 17, on the occasion of the former’s birthday, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said in a statement.

The construction of the seven-storeyed Secretariat building near Hussain Sagar lake, is in its final stages of completion. With a built-up area of over 7 lakh sq.ft, the building has been constructed at more than Rs 600 crore with all modern facilities.

Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat complex on June 27, 2019. However, the works got delayed due to pending cases in the High Court and also Covid-19 pandemic. After the court dismissed petitions by the Opposition parties and activists, the works were taken up in December, 2020 and were completed within a two years span.

According to officials, about 90 per cent of the works in all wings of the new building have been completed and the remaining 10 per cent works including construction of domes as well as some blocks, would be completed by this month end. Soon after the construction work is completed, the Roads and Buildings department will hand over the premises to the General Administration Department which will finalise the chambers to be allotted to the Ministers, the Secretaries and other offices for taking up the interior works.

According to Prashant Reddy, works on vehicle parking lots and other structures were in progress and may take some more time to become operational.