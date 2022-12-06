Centre conspiring to end reservation regime: Minister Errabelli

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:21 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Minister Dayakar Rao paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar in Hanamkonda on Tuesday

Hanamkonda: The BJP led Central government was conspiring to scrap the reservation for the Dalits and other communities, alleged Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Speaking at a programme to pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary, the minister maintained that the TRS government, however, was following the spirit of the Indian constitution authored by BR Ambedkar. The Minister also said that he would speak to the Hanamkonda Collector and other official for establishing the ‘Buddha Vihar’ at Hanamkonda.

On the occasion of the 66th death anniversary of Ambedkar, the Minister along with other leaders and officials has garlanded the statue at the Ambedkar Chowrasta and paid glowing tributes to him here on Tuesday.

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar belonged not only to a dalit community but to all of society. It is because of the constitution written by him, many of us could become the MLAs, ministers and Chief Ministers,” he said.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing several welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aasara pensions, etc, taking inspiration from Ambedkar.

“But the central government is trying to remove the reservations. It is selling the Public Sector Units (PSUs) to the private companies where no reservations in the jobs will be implemented,” he said.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA Chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Jangaon ZP Chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy, MLAs Challa Dharma Reddy, Nannapuneni Narender, Warangal District Collector B Gopi, GWMC Commissioner p Pravinya and others also paid rich tributes to Ambedkar.