Hyderabad: Coin Museum at Saifabad Mint to open for public

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: A museum that showcases the history of coin-making, collection and history of the Saifabad Mint has now been opened in Hyderabad. The Coin Museum at Saifabad Mint will be inaugurating on Tuesday and will be open for the general public from Wednesday to June 13 from 9 am to 5 pm, says a release.

The museum is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated by the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) from June 6 to 13.

As a part of these celebrations, the India Government Mint, Hyderabad, will be inaugurating the Coin Museum in the presence of CMD Tripti Patra Ghosh, Director (Human Resources) S K Sinha, and Director (Finance) Ajay Agarwal.

The Saifabad Mint dates back to 1903 when Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, the Sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, established this Mint similar to European Mints. After the shifting of the Mint to Cherlapally, the Saifabad Mint was in a dilapidated condition and it was recently renovated. In 2021, SPMCIL decided to convert this Mint to set up the museum, hallmarking centre and the sales counter in one common location.