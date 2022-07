Hyderabad: ‘Commitment’ movie makers booked for hurting sentiments of community

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police booked a case against the makers of the Telugu movie “Commitment” for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a particular community.

A complaint was made at the Hyderabad Cybercrime police station on Saturday wherein it was alleged that in the movie a few alleged vulgar scenes have been shot against background narration of lines from the holy scriptures of a particular community.

The police are investigating.