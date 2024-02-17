Hyderabad companies shine in 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India rankings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 03:14 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 29 Hyderabad-based companies have been recognized among India’s most aspirational and successful enterprises, securing a spot in the prestigious 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India rankings. These companies, with a collective valuation of Rs 231 lakh crore, have showcased the city’s burgeoning prowess in the business landscape.

The noted companies from Hyderabad that made it to the list include Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, led by Venkatakrishna Reddy Puritipati, stood out by clinching the third spot in the list of most valuable unlisted companies. With a valuation of Rs 67,500 crore and a growth rate of 22.1 per cent, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure highlighted its robust performance in the market. Notably, the company achieved substantial growth organically, without relying on external funding, the report stated.

However, Biological E. Limited, a prominent player in Hyderabad and a part of last year’s list, failed to secure a position in the 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

In another noteworthy achievement, city-based Apollo Hospitals Enterprise topped the list of companies with significant women representation on their board of directors.

With six women directors contributing to its governance structure, including notable figures such as Preetha Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, and Suneeta Reddy from the promoter family, as well as independent directors like V. Kavitha Dutt and Rama Bijapurkar, Apollo Hospitals showcased a commitment to diversity and inclusive leadership.

The roster of Hyderabad-based companies featured in the 2023 rankings includes stalwarts like Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Divi’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, and Hetero Labs, among others. These companies, with their substantial market valuations ranging from Rs 24,100 crore to Rs 90,350 crore, have cemented their positions as key players in India’s corporate landscape.