Hyderabad: Complex heart surgery on a patient with Marfan syndrome

Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals took about 5-6 hours to complete the heart surgery and the patient was allowed to walk on the second day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, on Wednesday announced that a-35-year-old patient Ramisetty Annamma Naidu, hailing from Suryapet, has successfully recovered from life-saving Bentall procedure, a complex open heart surgery.

The patient was admitted with chest pain and difficulty in breathing and tests revealed that he was suffering from Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that impacts connective tissue.

The Bentall procedure is a complex open cardiac surgery used to treat the combined disease of the aortic valve and ascending aorta, which is common in patients with Marfan syndrome. In this procedure, the aortic valve, aortic root, and part of the ascending aorta are removed and replaced with a composite graft, and the coronary arteries are re-implanted into the graft, senior CT and vascular surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Dr. Rajesh Deshamukh said.

The procedure took about 5-6 hours to complete the heart surgery and the patient was allowed to walk on the second day and was discharged on the fifth day, post-surgery.

The complex heart surgery was carried out by senior CT and vascular surgeons Dr. Rajesh Deshamukh, Dr. Vishal Khante, Senior Cardiac Anaesthesiologists, Dr. Suresh and Dr. Smrithi.