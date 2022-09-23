Hyderabad: Prathima Hospitals perform complex surgery on 14-year-old girl

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Prathima Hospitals on Friday said that they have successfully performed a complex surgery on a 14-year-old girl Gowri who was suffering from a condition ‘Dextro Cardio Situs Inversus’ wherein the left-right orientation of the internal organs is reversed, which means the heart and stomach were on the right side while the liver was on the left side.

The girl, who was admitted to the hospital with shortness of breath, and bluish discolouration, had a large hole in her heart with blockage in the main artery supplying blood to the lungs. A surgery was the only option to save the child. Otherwise her medical condition would be fatal, hospital officials said.

A group of senior doctors including chief CT surgeon, Dr B Vivek Babu, Dr Amar, Anaesthetist, Dr. Shravan, Cardiologist, Dr. Praneeth, Paediatrician, Dr. Kishan, Assistant Surgeon, Suresh, Perfusionist coordinated and got involved and successfully conducted the surgery for free of cost under Aarogyasri.