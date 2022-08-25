Hyderabad: Congress leader Rashid Khan booked for promoting enmity, digital creator arrested

Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Digital creator and activist Syed Abdahu Kashaf was arrested on charges of giving ‘an outrageous and highly objectionable statement’, which City Police Commissioner CV Anand said was ‘a direct incitement of violence apart from promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion’.

Kashaf had tweeted the ‘very alarming statement’, ‘intended to provoke a breach of peace’, following which suo moto cognizance was taken and a case was registered by the Cybercrime police under sections 153(A), 505(2) and 504 IPC and he was arrested. He was later released on personal bond.

Congress leader Rashid Khan was also booked under sections 153(A), 505(2) and 504 IPC for giving offensive statements and promoting enmity between different groups based on religion.

“Investigation is in progress and strict legal action will be taken against him,” the Commissioner said in a statement.