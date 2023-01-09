Hyderabad: Congress protests at Dharna Chowk for release of funds

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said sarpanches across the State were facing hardships in executing different works due to lack of funds in respective panchayats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:34 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: The State Congress unit on Monday staged a protest against the delay in release of funds by the State government to Gram Panchayats.

Addressing the party workers and others at Dharna Chowk in the city, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said sarpanches across the State were facing hardships in executing different works due to lack of funds in respective panchayats.

He charged that Telangana government had diverted Rs 35,000 crore funds pertaining to panchayats in the State for taking up other works. “After coming to power, the Congress will repeal all the ineffective laws and enact a law to prohibiting diversion of funds meant for panchayats” Revanth Reddy said.

MLC Jeevan Reddy said after Congress would be elected to power, laws would be enacted making the State government to bear the streetlights bills, tractors EMI payments, besides strengthening the panchayats.

Former Minister Mohd Shabbir Ali and other leaders also addressed the gathering at the protest meeting.

Later in the day, the TPCC president along with other Congress leaders met DGP Anjani Kumar and demanded stern action against the 12 Congress MLAs, who had joined the BRS (the then TRS) after winning the elections on Congress tickets.