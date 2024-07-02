Hyderabad records excess rainfall in June, IMD projects above-normal rainfall in July

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 2 July 2024

Hyderabad: Following an early onset of the monsoon in the first week of June this year, and despite experiencing several intermittent breaks, Hyderabad has recorded a substantial rainfall in June. While there is no sight of rainfall until the second week of this month, the IMD has forecast above-normal rains in July.

According to Telangana Development and Planning Society (TGDPS) data, the city received 154.6 mm of rainfall this June, surpassing the normal range of 111.4 mm by 39 per cent, thus categorizing it as an area of ‘excess’ rainfall. The month experienced a mix of wet and dry spells, with intense rainfall, particularly in the central regions.

Areas such as Nampally (217.8 mm), Charminar (213.3 mm), and Himayatnagar (109.3 mm) recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall while Tirumalagiri recorded deficient rainfall at 76.6 mm, a 34.4 per cent drop from the normal 115.3 mm.

Statewide, Telangana received a normal cumulative rainfall of 168.3 mm from June 1 to July 2, a 21 per cent increase from the normal 139.2 mm. This is a substantial rise compared to the previous year’s 76.1 mm for the same period.

As the southwest monsoon arrived in the southern regions of the state earlier than in the central and northern areas, Jogulamba Gadwal (122 mm), Wanaparthy (81 mm), Nagarkurnool (81 mm), Nalgonda (87 mm), and Narayanpet (72 mm) received the ‘large excess’ rainfall.

Despite the delayed onset of the monsoon in northern and eastern regions, the rainfall has been substantial, resulting in all other districts experiencing normal to excess rainfall levels. Mancherial, however, stood in the deficient category with 132.3 mm of rainfall, a 27 per cent deviation from the normal 180.9 mm.

While the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad has projected normal (229.2 mm) to above-normal rainfall for Telangana in their July monthly outlook, weather experts assert that there might be a significant reduction in rainfall till July 7-8.

Over the past three years, the state has consistently experienced rainfall levels above normal. According to TGDPS, the state recorded its highest annual rainfall in 19 years in 2022-23 at 1,387.8 mm. The second highest was 1,322.4 mm in 2020-21, followed by 1,180.5 mm in 2021-22. In 2023-24, the state received 994.8 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal average of 919 mm.