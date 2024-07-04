Student unions get hyper active in Telangana

At least a dozen protests have already taken place near education department offices and the TGPSC demanding the government to act on the issues prevailing in the education sector.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 4 July 2024, 08:09 PM

Hyderabad: From pressing for a fee regulation, raising concerns over infrastructure in public schools to re-conducting the NEET 2024, student organisations in the State have become increasingly vocal and hyper active in the past couple of months.

Since the commencement of the academic year, the rising cost of the school education has become a focal point among the student organisations – ABVP, SFI, BRSV, and AISF etc., irrespective of their ideologues.

In absence of a fee regulation in place, the school and junior college fee in the private sector has gone up steadily with some corporate schools charging about Rs.2-3 lakh for LKG students.

Student leaders recently staged a protest at the Directorate of School Education department demanding the State government to immediately bring in a school fee regulation besides providing better basic amenities in the government run schools.

Apart from fee regulation in the corporate junior colleges, the student unions have been pitching for filling up of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the government junior colleges besides providing mid-day meals to students in these colleges.

Before the academic year, the student activism is mostly centered on the pending issues in the education sector. However, this time, it went to new level with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG and National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024 question paper leakage issue that shook the education sector.

The student unions including the BRSV have been univocally demanding the Central government to scrap the NEET 2024. With this demand the BRSV, a student wing of the BRS, recently staged a huge protest at Raj Bhavan here. Similarly, 11 student unions – NSUI, SFI, AISF, PDSU, VJS, DYFI, AIYF, PYL, PYC, YJS and AIPSU – called for educational institutions bandh on Thursday as well.

Apart from the education sector issues, the student unions extended support to ongoing protests of the unemployed youth, who have been demanding the Congress government to honor its poll assurances. Several unions have already protested at the TGPSC over the issue with the latest being by demonstration held by the ABVP student leaders.

Unemployed youth call for protest

Hyderabad: Escalating their protest, the unemployed youth called for a protest at Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) here on Friday. They have decided to besiege the Commission, demanding the Congress government to fulfill its assurances given to them during the assembly elections.

Some unemployed youth on Thursday personally reached out to government job aspirants in the libraries, study halls and coaching centres in the city seeking their support for the protest.

As assured to them, the unemployed youth have been demanding the Congress government to select candidates for Group – I Main exam in 1:100 instead of 1:50 ratio, increase Group – II and III posts and defer the exams till December. They also want the government to withdraw GO 46.