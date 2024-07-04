Outrage erupts over NGO’s remarks on ‘legalised prostitution’ in Hyderabad’s old city

Jameela Nishat, who heads the NGO Shaheen, has cited decades old cases to buttress her claim. In most of the cases authorities have taken action against the erring Qazis and brokers and sent them to jail.

Hyderabad: An NGO working for the emancipation of women in the old city of Hyderabad, has stirred up the hornet’s nest by dubbing them as victims of ‘legalised prostitution’.

Nishat’s comments have provoked widespread outrage, particularly among the city’s dominant Muslim community. What has stumped everyone one is Nishat’s digging up of past incidents and passing them off as ‘interesting stories’ in an interview to ANI to tarnish the image of the Muslims, the dominant community in the old city. The interview, much like old wine in a new bottle, did nothing but reinforce stereotypes about the beleaguered community, failing to offer any fresh insights or meaningful dialogue.

In a statement, concerned citizens have strongly condemned the ‘misleading narrative’ of the NGO which gives the impression that fake nikhah’s to Arab Shaikha are still very much prevalent. Terming the interview mischievous, malicious and unfounded in facts, they demanded the news channel, ANI, to take down the podcast and questioned Nishat’s intentions in bringing the community to disrepute with her sweeping remarks and generalized statements. Critics also pointed out that Nishat’s interview violated rules by revealing the names of victims, further harming the dignity and privacy of the women involved.

Suitable action has been undertaken by authorities to discourage and ban such marriages. In fact such illegal marriages have been thoroughly regulated and no such cases have been reported in Hyderabad over the last few years, they said.

The backlash underscores a broader concern among well-meaning activists and residents who have been working diligently to bring positive change in the old city. They feel Nishat’s approach undermines their efforts and paints an unjustly negative picture of the community. The civil rights activists have also objected to revealing the names of victims in violation of the rules. The whole exercise, they felt, was aimed at naming and shaming the old city women.

They contested Nishat’s claim about a girl being married seven times in a month when in fact it was three times in a period of six months. Activists like late Prof Rehana Sultana took up this case and followed it up legally. They further took strong exceptions to Nishat’s statement that “the flesh of adolescent girls makes the foundation of many big houses in Old Hyderabad”. “Are you aware of the implications of these false claims”, they asked her.

Social problems are prevalent in all religious communities, and it is unjust to blame one specific group for these issues. The recurring horror stories about Muslim men cited by Nishat are not unique to them but found in every community, the civil rights activists pointed out. They wondered how the irresponsible statements would support the efforts of law-abiding citizens of the old city who are sending their daughters for higher education?

They further highlighted inspiring figures such as Syeda Falak, a national karate champion, and Salwa Fatima, a commercial pilot, who are shining examples of the old city. There are many more such heartwarming stories, making it unfair to condemn the old city as an area that ‘doesn’t change its ways’.

In response to the controversy, many have called for a more nuanced and sensitive discussion about the issues facing women in the old city, emphasizing the importance of protecting their dignity and privacy. While acknowledging the need to address historical injustices, they stress the importance of not letting past incidents overshadow the progress being made.

This incident highlights the delicate balance required in advocacy work, where the pursuit of justice must be carefully weighed against the potential for unintended harm to those being represented.