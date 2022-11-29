Hyderabad Cops arrest two bike lifters, recover 16 vehicles

The stolen vehicles were later sold to people without any documents at a price lower the pre-owned vehicle market price.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad CCS special team (south) along with Chatrinaka police on Tuesday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the theft of two-wheelers in the city. The police recovered 16 vehicles from them.

The arrested persons were identified as T Akash, a resident of Uppuguda and Mohd Sohail of Jadcherla.

Joint Commissioner of Police, (Detective Department) said Akash, used to move around in public places and on identifying good condition vehicles, used to steal them by opening the lock with a duplicate key.

He took the vehicles to Sohail of Jadcherla and sold it to him at a cheaper price. The vehicles were later sold to people without any documents at a price lower the pre-owned vehicle market price.

They were involved in five cases in Chatrinaka, three cases in Shahinayathgunj apart from one case each in Kamatipura, Kachiguda, Moghalpura, Madannapet and Rajendranagar, and two other cases where owners did not file any complaint with the police.