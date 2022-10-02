Hyderabad cops foil Pakistan ISI plot to carryout terror attacks in city; three arrested, grenades seized

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Updated On - 05:32 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: A major conspiracy to carryout terror attacks in the city at the behest of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI was foiled by the Hyderabad police and three persons who were allegedly involved in the case were arrested by the police on Sunday. The police seized four hand grenades, Rs. 5, 41,800 cash and a motorcycle from them.

The alleged main suspect Abdul Zahed (39), a resident of Malakpet who allegedly was previously involved in terror related cases reportedly revived his contacts with his Pakistan ISI conduits again. He conspired to cause terror acts including blasts and lone wolf attacks in Hyderabad to create terror among the common public.

Also Read Police carryout anti-terror raids in Hyderabad

“Zahed received a consignment of four hand grenades and was going to carry out sensational terror attacks in Hyderabad. On specific information, the raids were conducted and three persons were arrested at Malakpet,” said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand.

Along with Zahed, the police arrested Mohd Sameeuddin alias Abdul Sami (39) of Akberbagh Sayeedabad and Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz (29) of Humayunagar in Mehdipatnam who were allegedly recruited by him.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner said that Zahed was previously involved in several terror related cases in the city and was regularly in touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers.

“Three absconding persons Farhatullah Ghouri alias FG, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu all natives of Hyderabad and wanted in several cases are now settled in Pakistan and working under the aegis of ISI. In past, they recruited local youth and radicalized them and got executed terror attacks such as blast near Sai Baba Temple, Dilsukhnagar in 2002, bus blast at Ghatkopar in Mumbai and Task Force office blast at Begumpet in 2005. They also attempted to cause blasts near Ganesh Temple Secunderabad in 2004,” he said.

Anand further said Zahed in his confession revealed that Farhatullah Ghori, Abu Hamzala and Majeed revived their contacts with him and they motivated and financed to carry out the attacks. “At the behest of Pakistan based handlers Zahed recruited Samuddin and Maaz Hasan. During search operations four grenades were recovered from the trio. He was planning to hurl a grenade targeting public gatherings through his group members,” he said.

All the three persons were produced before the court and are being sent to judicial remand.

Abdul Zahed is brother of Shahid Bilal, who was allegedly involved in terror cases and was reportedly shot dead in 2007 by his handlers in Pakistan. Zahed was acquitted in the Mecca Masjid blast conspiracy case and Task Force Begumpet office blast case. However, the police had gone for an appeal in the Task Force office blast case against acquittal.