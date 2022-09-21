Hyderabad cops arrest vehicle lifter, recover 11 two-wheelers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:08 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A vehicle lifter involved in several cases was arrested by the Hussainialam police on Wednesday. The police recovered 11 two-wheelers valued at Rs. 3.50 lakh from him.

The arrested person Mohammed Aslam Khan alias Aslam (21) of Babanagar in Rajendranagar moved around public places and identified vehicles parked for long hours.

“Using a master key he unlocked the vehicles and drove it away. He later sold it to Gundappa and Zahed of Rajendranagar. During investigation of a vehicle theft case at Charminar bus stand, the local crime team identified and tracked him down. He was arrested and vehicles recovered,” said Hussainalam Inspector G Naresh Kumar.