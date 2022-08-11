Hyderabad: Bahadurpura cops arrest man on charges of burglary

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:52 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police arrested one man on charges of burglary and recovered 21 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs.10 lakh from him.

Police said Syed Majeed alias Jahangir (45), an auto-rickshaw driver from Shaheennagar, broke into a house at Nandi Muslai Guda in Kishanbagh and stole gold ornaments weighing 17 tolas when the house owner was away on January 20, 2019. A case was registered by the Bahadurpura police.

After three years, Majeed came to sell the stolen goods at Gulzar Houz jewelry market when the Bahadurpura police along with a CCS Special Team (South) caught him. On interrogation, he admitted to two thefts at Bahadurpura and Chatrinaka, Bahadurpura Inspector M Raju said.