Hyderabad: Cops arrest woman for killing days-old daughter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police on Sunday arrested a woman for killing her days-old daughter who reportedly was born with critical illness.

According to the police, the woman, Jyothi and her husband Rajesh, residents of Lenin Nagar had earlier lost their 5-year-old son to health issues. Recently, the couple had their second child, a daughter, who was born with neurological disorder.

“The couple was upset that their second child too was born with health complications. Their financial condition too did not permit them to provide better treatment for the baby girl,” said an official.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Jyothi, threw the infant in a water sump and pretended that she went missing. The suspect was detained for questioning over suspicion and she confessed to the killing.