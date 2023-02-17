Hyderabad cops book case against AIMIM corporator, party workers for creating nuisance

Kalapather police on Friday booked a case against Ramnaspur AIMIM corporator Mohd.Qader and party workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: The Kalapather police on Friday booked a case against Ramnaspur AIMIM corporator Mohd.Qader and party workers for allegedly objecting to a road corner meeting organised by the BJP and creating nuisance at Mochi Colony on Thursday.

The BJP workers had alleged that the AIMIM party workers prevented them from holding a meeting and attacked them, leading to mild tension in the area. Senior police officials rushed to the spot with additional forces and brought the situation under control.

The BJP workers rushed to the Kalapather police station and squatted on the road and raised slogans and demanded action against AIMIM local party workers.

Based on their complaint, a case under sections of the IPC and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was booked and being investigated.