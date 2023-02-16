Hyderabad: Mild tension prevails at Kalapather

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

The issue started after the AIMIM corporator Mohd Qader and party workers allegedly objected to a road corner meeting being organized by the BJP

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Kalapather in the old city on Thursday evening when BJP workers staged a dharna at the Kalapather police station demanding action against AIMIM local party workers.

The issue started after the AIMIM corporator Mohd Qader and party workers allegedly objected to a road corner meeting being organized by the BJP at Mochi Colony near Kalapather police station.

Alleging the AIMIM party workers prevented them from holding the meeting and attacked them, the BJP workers rushed to the Kalapather police station and squatted on the road and raised slogans.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot with additional forces. A complaint was made by the BJP party workers at the police station.