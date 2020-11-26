Hyderabad cops book Tejasvi Surya for trespass

The Osmania University management had lodged a complaint against Surya, who barged into the campus removing the barricades and barbed wire fence on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police have booked a case of criminal trespassing against Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya here on Wednesday.

The Osmania University management had lodged a complaint against Surya, who barged into the campus removing the barricades and barbed wire fence on Tuesday as a part of his campaigning for the GHMC elections. He had also addressed a huge gathering at the Arts College without prior permission.

“The young MP, who was in the city for a two-day tour to take part in the election campaign, visited the campus along with many supporters, entered the campus after breaking police barricades at the NCC gate,” a police official said, adding that following this, on Wednesday, University authorities lodged a complaint alleging that the organizers were given no permission and such events were not allowed on the campus. All non-academic activities like political events, agitations and public meetings are banned on the campus since 2017, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case of criminal trespass under sections of the Hyderabad City Police Act was booked against the MP and others and is being investigated.

