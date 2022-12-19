Hyderabad: Cops to intensify checks for drunk driving on New Year’s eve

Traffic police in the tri-Commissionerates are preparing ground to conduct intensified checks for drunk driving across all accident prone stretches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The traffic police in the tri-Commissionerates are preparing ground to conduct intensified checks for drunk driving across all the accident prone stretches in Hyderabad on the New Year’s eve.

Stretches where incidents related to drunken driving including fatal accidents that were reported earlier have already been identified. The commercial stretches which have a higher density of bars, pubs and recreational spaces, where liquor is served will be on the radar of the traffic police.

Armed with the breath analysers, the teams headed by the traffic police inspectors will barricade such vulnerable road stretches and will conduct checking.

“Compared to previous years, we have more number of women traffic constables. All of them will be deployed to conduct checking on women drivers. Our presence on the city roads will be in full strength on New Year’s eve,” a senior official from Hyderabad traffic police, said.

The traffic police in Hyderabad are determined to prevent road accidents and as part of these efforts, Necklace Road, all the flyovers in city including the PVNR Expressway are likely to be closed for the motorists.

“Cases will be booked against any person found driving vehicles in intoxicated condition and will be produced before the Court. Similar cases will be booked for rash driving and performing stunts on bikes etc.,” the official said.

The officials maintained that an array of punitive measures including penalty of Rs 10,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, suspension of driving license for three months or permanently, will be imposed on the offenders. Minors should not drive vehicles and in case they get caught, then the vehicle owners will be held responsible, officials said.

In Rachakonda and Cyberabad there will be restrictions on the Outer Ring Road and airport bound traffic would be asked to produce some evidence like flight tickets etc.

The traffic police have also directed managements of star hotels, pubs, clubs, bars to put up banners to create awareness about ill effects of drunk driving and punishment if caught for the offences. Authorities have also urged the managements to promote the concept ‘designated driver for a day’, wherein the individual in a group who has not consumed liquor will drive the vehicle.