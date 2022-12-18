Hyderabad police issue guidelines for New Year’s eve

Organisers of the New Year events in the city will have to ensure decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Organisers of the New Year events in the city will have to ensure decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words, at the celebrations apart from making sure there is no obscenity and nudity in any of the performances.

The Hyderabad police in the guidelines issued for the New Year celebrations asked the organizers to keep a watch on sale of narcotics substances at the venue failing which strict legal action will be initiated against them.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand said, “no person should be allowed to use drugs or narcotics and psychotropic substances and if the managements fail to prevent the same, it would lead to culpability of management and action will be taken as per law. Special attention should be on parking areas and other places where drugs are clandestinely sold.”

He said the organizers should maintain the sound levels below 45 decibels, fix surveillance cameras with recording facility to monitor the events and appoint adequate security guards for security access and traffic management.

In their bid to curb drunk driving, the police said that it is the responsibility of the management of pubs/bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to the customers who are in drunken state.