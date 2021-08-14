Hyderabad: Couple arrested for woman’s murder

The arrested persons were Rinku Yadav (24) and Sanjeeth Yadav (35), residents of Vinayaka Nagar in Qutbullapur in Jeedimetla and natives of Uttar Pradesh

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police solved the murder case of Pooja (21), reported on Tuesday and arrested a couple on Friday. Officials said the suspects had killed her by smothering and staged it as if she was killed by her lover.

The arrested persons were Rinku Yadav (24) and Sanjeeth Yadav (35), residents of Vinayaka Nagar in Qutbullapur in Jeedimetla and natives of Uttar Pradesh. While Sanjeeth is an auto driver, Rinku is a home maker.

According to the police, Pooja’s husband Rajesh was sharing the room with the couple before his wedding and during this time, he developed an extramarital affair with Rinku. Eventually, he started giving the couple money they needed and took care of the household expenditure.

Rajesh, who married Pooja, a resident of Jharkhand, in April this year, slowly began distancing from the couple, and they were searching for rented house. The couple did not like this and decided to eliminate Pooja thinking Rajesh would get back to them, police said. On Tuesday after Rajesh left to work, the couple smothered Pooja to death with a pillow and took away her jewellery. They told Rajesh that Pooja’s former lover Rakesh had killed her for marrying Rajesh.

The Jeedimetla police, who first started investigating if Pooja was killed by Rakesh, with the help of the footage from the CCTV confirmed it was the couple who killed her.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .