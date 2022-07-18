Hyderabad: Court allows police custody of suspended cop

File Photo of suspended Inspector K Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday allowed five days police custody of suspended cop K.Nageshwar Rao in the Vanasthalipuram kidnap and rape case.

Investigation officials had earlier filed a petition seeking 10 days of police custody citing that more information with regard to the case was to be obtained during his custody. The matter was taken up for hearing and the court allowed police custody.

“We expect to collect more details on the conspiracy, execution and aftermath of the crime during the police custody,” said an official.

It is learned that on getting police custody, the team will also do a crime scene reconstruction of the incident and the route. Already the police had completed the crime scene reconstruction with the victim and her husband and corroborated their earlier statements.