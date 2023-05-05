Hyderabad CP CV Anand conducts surprise checks at new police stations in old city

City Police Commissioner CV Anand took to field to inspect the new police stations and offices of the zonal and divisional commissioners in the old city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: Following the re-organisation of the Hyderabad Police, the City Police Commissioner CV Anand took to field to inspect the new police stations and offices of the zonal and divisional commissioners in the old city on Friday.

During the day-long surprise checks, he took stock of the facilities, infrastructure, operational readiness, and facilities available to citizens in Saidabad, Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda and Santoshnagar in the south-east and south zones.

Anand also reviewed the progress of construction of new buildings and renovation of existing buildings that would house the new units. The senior officials and staff were instructed to guide the petitioners and other visitors about the new police stations and offices and changes in jurisdictions.

“Taking advantage of the fresh start, you should always maintain consistency in resolving grievances at the earliest and ensure pendency never pile up in office functioning. We are on the verge of getting more material and man power. You should focus on rendering police services more effectively,” Anand told the officials.

The supervisory officers of all units and police stations were asked to emphasise on creating better facilities for women police personnel and pursue the establishment files on high priority to stabilise the functioning.