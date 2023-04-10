Hyderabad cops organise ‘Dawaat e- iftar’ at Chowmahalla Palace

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: The annual interfaith ‘Dawaat e- iftar’ was hosted by the Hyderabad city police at Chowmahalla Palace in the city on Monday.

Minister for Home, Mohd Mahmood Ali, DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, religious scholars, police officials, bureaucrats and others attended at the program.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand in his brief address to the gathering welcomed the guests and highlighted the prominence of the holy month of Ramzan. “It is a time of generosity, reverence, and spiritual introspection,” he said.

C V Anand said the police had made elaborate security arrangements at mosques and markets for the holy month and commended the support of the community to the city police during the month.