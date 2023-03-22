Hyderabad CP CV Anand holds meeting in view of festivals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of forthcoming Ramzan, Sri Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanthi festivals, City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday held a video conference with all the officials and issued instructions to ensure the festivals conclude peacefully.

To avoid inconvenience to devotees and commuters, Anand stressed upon crowd monitoring and traffic management at religious places, with officers instructed to remain vigilant and enhance visible policing to render swift response. Joint inspections with other departments along the procession routes were also mandated.

Further, Station House Officers were instructed to stretch beyond their working hours during the festive month. The Commissioner also stressed upon the need to keep a close tab on hate mongers who post instigating posts on social media.

Filing cases and expediting issuance of notices to the perpetrators were the directives given. He urged the police personnel to prefer millets over rice and make it a habit to exercise every day.