Women’s Day: Hyderabad CP CV Anand felicitates women cops

117 women employees of various ranks working in city police were felicitated by Hyderabad Police Commissioner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand felicitated 117 women employees of various ranks working in the city police.

Anand said that 11.5 per cent of 18,432 personnel working in Hyderabad City Police were women and it was important that despite all the difficulties and multiple roles, they should come forward bravely and break the barriers of gender inequality and discrimination.

“After posting of K Madhulatha as Station House Officer Lalaguda, very few women officers have come forward to take up the challenging post of SHO. On the other hand newly recruited women sub inspectors of 2020 batch are queuing up with request for transfer from law & order and traffic duties to other wings,” he said.

The Commissioner said that International Women’s Day is an occasion to recognize the role of women specifically and discuss about them. He appealed to the male officers to give space to their women colleagues and change their mindset.

Joint CP Administration – Parimala Hana Nutan, DCP Integrated Command and Control Centre – D Sunita Reddy, Additional CP (Law and Order) Vikram Singh Mann and other officers participated in the program.