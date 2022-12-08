Hyderabad CP CV Anand holds meeting on illegal firearms

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Thursday flagged the serious threat of illicit weapons and their usage by a few private security firms and their clientele including banks, cash management companies.

During an interactive meeting, he emphasised the importance of comprehensive and inclusive approach amongst the stake holders and sensitising them about the prevailing norms. Representatives of banks, private security agencies, cash management companies, Reserve Bank of India were apprised on the arms license types, guidelines given by Ministry of Home Affairs, etc.

Anand sensitised the participants on the dangerous implications of illicit weapons and urged them to function within the frame work of law. “Security guards, preferably ex-service men and armed forces, who are entrusted with the arms and ammunition for guarding the premises or property of the company, should be enrolled as retainers in the arms license applied by the banks, cash-logistics industry. They should not hire armed security guards through any third party agency,” he said.

Businesses have to function as per rules and law of the land, he stressed while appealing the banks, CMS companies to apply for arms licenses and assured them that the police will issue the licenses after verification of the proposed armed guards in the shortest time possible.

With all stakeholders agreeing to comply with norms, the city police has fixed a two-month timeline and urged all the stake holders to expedite the formal process of procuring arms licenses, retainer’s licenses, purchase of weapons, training of guards.